Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations

  • by Web Desk
  • December 27, 2024
In a shocking new twist, the Dallas event organizers have broken their silence over Hania Amir’s allegations, calling them “false”!

Recently, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress turned to her Instagram Story and gave a lengthy explanation to the furious fans who were disheartened by the actress’s abrupt exit from the Dallas meet-and-greet event which was held just a few days ago.

In the explanation, the Mere Humsafar starlet put forward accusations against the event organizers, alleging how they misbehaved and “verbally abused” her female manager. Hania also alleged that the organizers “verbally assaulted” her, which made the actress leave the venue immediately.

Breaking silence on Hania Amir’s accusations, the Dallas event organizers stated that the Anaa actress’s accusations are nothing but “false.”

In their statement, they alleged that Hania first breached the contract signed with them by not fulfilling her commitment as she was obligated to participate in the event for 2 hours.

They continued to say that the actress’s manager, Maida Azmat, exhibited disrupted behavior which ended up impacting the event’s schedule.

Further continuing, the organizers denied the “verbal abuse and assault” allegations, questioning why would they jeopardize a $50,000 event.

While many fellow stars and fans have extended their support to Hania Amir, several fans have also criticized her after knowing this side of the story.

