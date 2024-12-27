Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar critized Rohit Sharma’s decision to return to the opening position after struggling in the middle order.
As per NDTV Sports, Rohit, after poor performances at number six and scoring just 19 runs in three innings, went back to his usual opening position, which forced KL Rahul, who was performing well as an opener to number three.
However, Rohit’s time at the crease was short as he was dismissed by Cummins after playing a poor shot.
Speaking during the commentary, Sanjay said, "An issue which is deeply connected with the Indian cricket culture Mark, is that....all those iconic players in India, struggling for runs, and then we go out of the way to make sure that he comes back into form."
He went on to share, “We make all kinds of adjustments to give the best kind of platform or opportunity for the iconic players. A situation where KL Rahul has been the best opener for both sides, the most consistent batter for India - he is being displaced from his position, batting at No.3, so that Rohit Sharma is given an opportunity to get into form."
"KL Rahul has been so good at that position. It's not easy opening in Australia. Jaiswal and KL Rahul had a record partnership for India in Australia, but India quite happy to break that partnership to allow a big-name player to succeed," Sanjay added.
Expressing his concerns, he further added, “When they are (captains) out of form, it is what creates a problem and other players end up as the sacrificial lambs for it. It is a pity.”