'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73

Olivia Hussey became famous with her role as Juliet in the adaption of Shakespeare's iconic 1968 'Romeo & Juliet'

  December 28, 2024
Olivia Hussey, the acclaimed actress who captivated audiences as Juliet in adaption of Shakespeare’s iconic 1968 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, has passed away at the age of 73.

As per the statement shared on her Instagram account, Hussey died on Friday, December 27, “peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones..”

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” her family continued.

They mentioned that her life as one “full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

Hussey's family further noted, “As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.”

The family concluded, “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Hussey is remembered by her children, Alex, Max and India; her husband, musician David Glen Eisley and her grandson, Greyson.

She kicked off her acting career in 13 before minor roles in films, but she got fame after geting a role in director Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo & Juliet. 

