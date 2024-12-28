Royal

King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne

The King of Denmark ascended to throne in January this year after Queen Margrethe's abdication

King Frederik is gearing to witness a significant royal change before kicking off 2025 as Denmark's monarch.

The badges of the Royal Life Guards will be changed before the new year starts.

As per Hello!, the guards who still carry the badges of Queen Margrethe on their uniforms will start wearing the insignia of Frederik, linked with king's new year's message by the end of December.

For the unversed, King Frederik ascended to the throne in January this year after his mother Queen Margrethe announced her abdication during an emotional live broadcast on new year's eve.

Queen said, "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

She continued, "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years."

"Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me," the former queen further added.

She concluded her new year's message with gratitude, "Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls."

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL," she added.

To note, Margrethe still conducts lesser number of royal duties despite suffering a back injury earlier in the year.

