Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had seemingly received some expert advice ahead of the upcoming court hearing of the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing trial.
On Friday, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne made a shocking confession that the Spare author will continue his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun.
King Charles youngest son filed the lawsuit against the news organisation for unlawfully gathering information through journalists and private investigators between 1996 and 2011.
Recently, a royal expert Gareth Russell got candid about the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's PR strategy during these challenging times with GB News.
He said, "It's hard to know what is good, PR-wise, for the Sussexes at the moment. Anything that doesn't involve interviews like they did in the past is a good move in terms of more separate events.”
Gareth added, "Anything that keeps them away from controversy, or keeps them away from seeming like a repeat of what they were doing for the last couple of years, is a smart move. It does allow them both to focus on what they each seem to be interested in," the royal commentator explained.
Notably, Prince Harry’s case is expected begin in January 2025.