Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch

Princess Anne surely knows how to win hearts with her generous and royal gesture.
As the year 2024 comes to an end lets walk down the memory lane to the Princess Royal's surprise visit to Save the Children shop in Stockton Heath in January this year.
According to a throwback video shared by Warrington Guardian, Anne shocked onlooker and shoppers by unexpectedly showing up at the charity shop in a Warrington village.
In the video, Anne could be seen surround by a number of people, who gathered to catch a glimpse of King Charles' beloved and only sister.
As the president of the charity since 1970, Anne is often praised for paying visits to its projects across the country.
The mother of Zara Tindall last visited the shop in 2006 and 1994 and received a warm welcome by village locals during both appearances.
Adrian Cunliffe also shared video of Princess Anne's visit featuring the royal lady getting into a Bentley outside of Save the Children.
Prince Anne has also clinched the top spot in most hardworking royals list as she carried highest number of engagements this year.