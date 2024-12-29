Royal

Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch

Princess Anne shocks fans with surprise appearance at a village she last visited in 2006

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024


Princess Anne surely knows how to win hearts with her generous and royal gesture.

As the year 2024 comes to an end lets walk down the memory lane to the Princess Royal's surprise visit to Save the Children shop in Stockton Heath in January this year.

According to a throwback video shared by Warrington Guardian, Anne shocked onlooker and shoppers by unexpectedly showing up at the charity shop in a Warrington village.

In the video, Anne could be seen surround by a number of people, who gathered to catch a glimpse of King Charles' beloved and only sister.

As the president of the charity since 1970, Anne is often praised for paying visits to its projects across the country.

The mother of Zara Tindall last visited the shop in 2006 and 1994 and received a warm welcome by village locals during both appearances.

Adrian Cunliffe also shared video of Princess Anne's visit featuring the royal lady getting into a Bentley outside of Save the Children.

Prince Anne has also clinched the top spot in most hardworking royals list as she carried highest number of engagements this year.

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport

WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks