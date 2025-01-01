Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in the New Year with a heartwarming family celebration as they cozying up with their daughter Raha.
As per the Hindustan Times, the Bollywood couple spent time with their family members, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Samara Sahni.
Neetu took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from their evening.
In an image, the Rockstar actor cradled his daughter Raha in his arms while she clasped her hands around him.
The toddler was positioned with her back facing the camera, and Alia stood beside him, keeping her hand on her husband.
Ranbir and Alia exuded elegance in twin black outfits--she wore a dress, and he opted for a sweatshirt and trousers.
Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was seen in a black dress with a knee-high slit and Riddhima also rocked in a white top and black trousers.
Neetu captioned the post, "Happy 2025 (two hearts and cherry blossom emojis)."
To note, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal.