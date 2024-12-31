Princess Charlotte takes on Queen Elizabeth's hilarious hidden talent

Like grandma, like granddaughter!
An adorable revelation has emerged about Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
According to royal authors Phil Dampier, who is a writer of Diana: I'm Going to be Me—The People's Princess Revealed in Her Own Words, Charlotte has inherited a quirky and entertaining talent from her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II- the ability to do impersonations.
"I’m told Charlotte has also inherited from the late queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures. That should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather in the evening at Sandringham to play charades,” he told Hello! magazine.
Phil further added, "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including U.S. presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."
Another royal author, Gyles Brandreth, confirmed that Queen Elizabeth was a master of regional accents and impressions.
"She could do regional accents from all over the country," he said during an episode of A Right Royal Podcast.
Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.
Since 2022, she has been attending Lambrook School in Berkshire with brothers, George and Louis.