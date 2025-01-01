Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic reveals the reason behind new coach Andy Murray's absence from his first tournament of the season.
According to The West, the 24-time Grand Slam winner begins the new season with straight-sets wins on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the Brisbane International ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the 2025 season.
After winning the match, the Paris Olympics gold medallist opens up about why Murray was present with him during the Brisbane International.
The 37-year-old said on the court, “He's actually skiing at the moment. He has a family skiing trip, sending my love to all the Murray family. I hope he doesn't get injured skiing before he comes to Melbourne. That wouldn't be great.”
“We spoke before the match, we're communicating daily, so I'm excited to have him in my team, in my corner. For 20-plus years he's been across the net. For the first time ever, he's on the same side of the court, so it should be fun in Melbourne," he further added.
Furthermore, the Australian Open is all set to kick off in Melbourne from Sunday, January 12, 202. Djokovic will be aiming for the record 25th Grand Slam in 2025 by winning the tournament.