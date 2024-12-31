Sarah Ferguson announces new ‘partnership’ after ex Andrew’s selfish decision

Sarah Ferguson has found herself a new partner to help her through loneliness, anxiety and sleeplessness.
In an emotional video message Sarah shared on her Instagram, she reflected on a tumultuous year 2024 as she had a skin cancer diagnosis followed by her painful journey with breast cancer.
Fergie reveals that she was looking for an app which provides her tool for mental wellness and mindfulness amid difficult times.
Her message was accompanied by a emotional statement which read, "As we reflect on the year gone by and the one that lies ahead, I know 2024 has been a challenging time for many. In my life, I was diagnosed with skin cancer and breast cancer."
She continued, "I’m not ashamed to say that it’s been tough. Sometimes, all of us are overwhelmed by loneliness, anxiety, or sleeplessness. So this year, I decided to seek out tools that can help with healthfulness, wellness, and peacefulness."
On an exciting note, Sarah revealed, "That’s why I’m excited to be partnering with @zoul.meditate, a new meditation, wellness, and sleep app."
She continued, "In those times when I needed a simple reminder that “everything will be okay,” Zoul’s personalised voice has helped me to find peace, quiet my mind, and work on my own inner strength and resilience."
Sarah went on to explain the perks of her new collaboration with the app, noting, "As part of our partnership, Zoul is providing valuable audio content in 17 languages, supporting communities worldwide facing mental health challenges."
"They will also donate to my charity, @sarahs_trust_, to fund mental health and wellness initiatives across the UK and globally," she reaffirmed.
Sarah Ferguson further expressed, "I’m incredibly proud of this collaboration. Our shared mission to bring mindfulness and a focus on mental wellbeing to everyday life is something I truly believe in."
