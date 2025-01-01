Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has some ideas in store to keep Prince Harry closer than ever amid swirling divorce rumours.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was seen solo in multiple public appearances last year as part of Harry and Meghan's new strategy to go their separate ways "professionally" is now working on a plan to maintain healthy balance between work and her romance with the duke.
Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal titles and since then the royal couple is working tooth and nail to crack a career changing opportunity in Hollywood.
Their frequent solo appearances on major events last year landed them in divorce controversies, however, it has been confirmed that they are not at all divorcing.
Although, the couple is said to be "just as committed as ever" they still need to work on their declining chemistry due to busy schedules.
A well-placed source has spilled exclusive beans on how Harry and Meghan are setting new goals to rekindle their romance.
"They’re really going to carve out the time, they need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed, and now with their separate focuses, it’s very easy to become like ships passing in the night," an insider source exclusively told Closer.
"They’re planning to spend 45 minutes every morning together before the kids get up to either do a guided meditation or a yoga session, to strengthen their spiritual bond. It used to be a habit but they’ve fallen out of it and they both find the practice very grounding," they added.
Reflecting on Meghan's personal wish to win over Harry once again, the tipster revealed, "Meghan has also talked about learning to surf this year so that she can join Harry out on the waves. He loves it, and she wants to be able to share that with him."
As per the source, the duke and duchess have vowed to "being present and grateful for all they have, and that includes their marriage."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.