Prince William, Kate Middleton ring in new year with delightful 2024 throwback

Prince William and Kate Middleton are bidding farewell to 2024 in the most delightful way!
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account on Tuesday to wish everyone a very happy new year with a heartwarming throwback carousel.
"2024," they wrote in the caption along with a green check emoji giving their seal of approval to the year.
The royal couple further added, "Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025."
The carousel kicked off with their adorable family shots from the Kate's chemo completion announcement video.
While the next showed Prince William and Kate Middleton on different public outings through out the year, including Together at Christmas carol service and the Festival of Remembrance.
Moreover, Taylor Swift also made it to the haertwarming post as it featured the famous photo of Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte taking a selfie with the singer during her Eras Tour stop in London on June 21.
The year 2024 has been a challenging year for the royal family.
Princess Kate faced major health challenges throughout the year, as she announced diagnosing with cancer in March after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January.
However, in September, Kate announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focused on staying cancer free.