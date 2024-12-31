Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are ringing in the new year 2025!
On Tuesday, December 31, the crown prince and princess shared a heartwarming family snap on their joint Instagram handle along with a delightful new year wish.
“Grateful for God’s countless blessings. Wishing you and our beloved Jordan a New Year filled with success and prosperity,” read the wish.
The heartfelt, warm-toned snap featured the future king and queen of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Hussein, in a touching pose as they glared at their first child, a daughter, Princess Iman bint Hussein, whom the royal couple welcomed this year on August 3.
While Hussein was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, Rajwa slipped into an elegant gold attire. She styled her hair in a low-ponytail with minimal makeup that elevated her beautiful features.
In the prince’s embrace was their adorable daughter, Princess Iman, dolled in a cream-colored frock, above knee socks and matching shoes.
As soon as the royal couple shared the loving post, fans quickly filled it with their heartwarming responses and wishes.
“In the name of Allah, Mashallah, in Allah's care and protection,” wished one.
Another penned, “Happy new year to you and the Jordanian family.”
A third wrote, “May your majesty and majesty the king be well and a happy year, God willing.”
“Best wishes for you, health, safety and wellness,” a fourth commented.
Just a day before, the King and Queen of Jordan, Abdullah and Rania, also shared a family portrait with a heartfelt new year wish.