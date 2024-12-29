Royal

Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED

  • December 29, 2024

No wonder Princess Charlotte is totally a momma’s girl!

During their recent appearances where the mother-daughter duo attended the traditional church service alongside the Royal Family at Sandringham estate’s St. Mary Magdalene church, the 9-year-old princess gave a subtle nod to her mom.

Speaking to GB News, a hair styling expert, Jack Miles, spoke about the minor detail about Kate and Charlotte’s hair that caught attention of the royal fans, explaining how it defines the “close” bond shared between the royal princesses.

He stated that Princess Charlotte “idolises” her mother and her admiration for Kate spoke louder when she styled her hair similar to the future queen.

"When children are younger, they idolise their mothers, and they will do things to replicate them, whether that be with hairstyles, makeup, style or just how they act,” noted Miles.

The hair stylist continued, "Charlotte and Kate having similar hairstyles shows how close they are and how much Charlotte idolises her mother. There is something very endearing about it."

Explaining further, Jack Miles said, "It shows how close they are, whether it is intended or not. The Royal Family have to be very careful how they style their hair but Kate seems to enjoy the way her hair is styled on her return."

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte’s coat dress was also a match to her mom’s tartan scarf.

