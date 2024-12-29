Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal

The Duchess of York shares emotional video message after ex Prince Andrew's

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024


Sarah Ferguson released video statement to make emotional appeal amid ex Prince Andrew's Chinese spy scandal.

The Duchess of York, who made a surprise announcement of of her new children book on Christmas day after pulling out of Royal Family's festivities at Sandringham has released an emotional video message on her Instagram account.

Fergie in her Light Up a Life of Appeal encouraged her fans and followers to generously donate the Firefly project of Quintessentially Foundation, a non-profit organization which works for the education and other needs of poor children all across the UK.

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt statement praising Sarah's contribution to the project as she donated a huge number of her newly released book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods.

"We are thrilled to have the incredible support of our dear friend, The Duchess of York, for our Light Up A Life Appeal," the statement read.

It continued, "The Duchess has already done so much extraordinary work for children and young people, and we are truly honoured to have her endorsement."

"1 in 3 children live in poverty in London. Child poverty can severely and negatively impact a young person’s future, limiting their opportunities and taking a toll on their physical and mental health. Since its launch in 2022, The Firefly Project and its incredible charity partners have transformed over 23,500 young lives," the organisation revealed.

The statement was concluded with an appeal for generous donations.

This message from Sarah Ferguson comes amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew's Chinese spy controversy.

The Duke of York has landed in new scandal after his links with an alleged Chinese agent Yang Tengbo became public after he was banned in the UK earlier this month.

