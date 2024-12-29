King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep 'sadness' on South Korea plane crash

King Charles and Queen Camilla have expressed their deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in South Korea that claimed the lives of 179 people.
The horrific accident occurred on December 29, 2024, when a twin-engine Boeing 737-800 passenger jet crashed on the runway at Muan International Airport.
Soon after the devasting incident, King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement, expressing their “profound” grief.
“My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the horrific air accident at Muan, which resulted in such grievous loss of life,” the King of the United Kingdom stated.
The statement further added, “As the people of the Republic of Korea mourn this disaster, the families and loved ones of all the victims are in our prayers. Charles R.”
Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also sent his condolences to the victims family.
“I send my deepest condolences to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Muan,” he said.
The plane, which was carrying 181 people, skidded and crashed into a concrete wall, causing it to burst into flames.
All passengers on board died, including a three-year-old boy. However, two of six crew members miraculously survived after being recovered from the back of the plane.