Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep 'sadness' on South Korea plane crash

The tragic plane crash, which occurred in South Korea on December 29, claimed the lives of 179 people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla have expressed their deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in South Korea that claimed the lives of 179 people.

The horrific accident occurred on December 29, 2024, when a twin-engine Boeing 737-800 passenger jet crashed on the runway at Muan International Airport.

Soon after the devasting incident, King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement, expressing their “profound” grief.

“My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the horrific air accident at Muan, which resulted in such grievous loss of life,” the King of the United Kingdom stated.

The statement further added, “As the people of the Republic of Korea mourn this disaster, the families and loved ones of all the victims are in our prayers. Charles R.”

Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also sent his condolences to the victims family.

“I send my deepest condolences to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Muan,” he said.

The plane, which was carrying 181 people, skidded and crashed into a concrete wall, causing it to burst into flames.

All passengers on board died, including a three-year-old boy. However, two of six crew members miraculously survived after being recovered from the back of the plane. 

Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions

Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Bird strike cause South Korea plane crash? Here's experts' verdict

Bird strike cause South Korea plane crash? Here's experts' verdict
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations

Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED
Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory