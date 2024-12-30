Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions

Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, has shared a sweet insight into their family's festive.
In an interview with The Times, James revealed how he, Kate, and their sister Pippa ensure their children bond with one another during the holiday season.
Despite their busy schedules and growing families, the siblings prioritize spending time with each other.
“We always make sure that we spend time as a wider family so that the cousins get to spend time together, especially around Christmas,” James told the outlet.
Later in interview, James reminisced about the sibling’s adventurous outings on past summer vacation.
“We were like something from The Famous Five,” he said.
James went on to share, “Growing up, we’d also head to the Lake District, staying in rented cottages around Coniston Water and Windermere. It’s a very special place for us as a family."
“The Old Man of Coniston is one of my favourite mountains — I first climbed it on my dad’s back when I was four years old,” he added.
Michael and Carole Middleton, raised their three children, Kate, Pippa and James, in the village of Bucklebury, England.