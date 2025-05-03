Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary took center stage back home as she spearheaded a significant royal initiative, stepping up in King Frederik’s absence during his official visit to Greenland.
The Danish Royal family turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Danish Queen attending DTU annual gala honoring excellence in research, innovation, and teaching.
In a shared post, Queen Mary spotted while having a cheerful engagement at the annual gala.
The post shared along with the caption, “At DTU, research, innovation and teaching were celebrated at the traditional annual party, where students, staff and partners from other universities gathered for a big party on Friday night.”
The palace added, “Her Majesty the Queen attended the academic gala, where awards were presented for pioneering research, inspiring teaching and innovative student startups. The celebrations were started with the joint song Solhverv, written by DTU's new board chairman Margrethe Vestager and her brother..”
King Frederik Greenland Trip:
To note, Queen Mary recent outing came amid the King of Denmark marked the solo trip of Greenland.
The Royal Family shared details about Frederik’s visit on Instagram on April 29, noting, “The King of Greenland has arrived in Greenland and today he will be taken on a boat trip to the south, where he will attend a coffee break for the residents of Nuuk and meet with the new Prime Minister.”
This is the second time King Frederik embarked on a solo trip in April as he previously visited Japan.