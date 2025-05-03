Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla

Prince Harry has finally “forgiven” Queen Camilla!
The Duke of Sussex, who recently gave a lengthy bombshell interview to BBC after losing his UK security appeal against Home Office, revealed that he has pardoned his step-mother.
“There are decisions that have been made, there are things that have happened since 2016 especially, or throughout my whole life, but lets stick to 2016 - there are things that have happened that I can now forgive, I’ve moved past that,” he stated.
Harry continued, “I can forgive my family’s involvement, my father’s, my brother, my stepmother. I can forgive the press to a large extent as well for so many things that have happened.”
However, he mentioned that there’s one thing he still and will always “struggle” to forgive.
“What I’m struggling to forgive and will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm's way,” revealed the father of two.
Prince Harry’s shocking comment about Queen Camilla:
In 2023, while speaking to ITV, Prince Harry that some Royal Family members are getting “into bed with the devil,” mentioning about a time when Queen Camilla was said to have leaked one of the early conversations with Prince William.