Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return

While expressing his desire to “reconcile” with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, Prince Harry levelled yet another allegation against the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex, after losing his appeal to challenge UK government’s decision to downgrade his and his family’s security, gave a bombshell interview to BBC on Friday, May 2, 2025.
During the interview, the father of two accused the British Monarch and the Royal Family of using security cut as a way to “force” him to return to the UK after he and Meghan Markle resigned from their royal duties.
He alleged that everyone in the Royal Household knew that he and his family were being put at risk in 2020, yet they chose to take the cruel step of doing so just to coerce his comeback.
"Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realise that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?” questioned Harry.
The estranged Prince continued, "Whether you're the government, the Royal Household, whether you're my dad, my family - despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"
In the interview, the Duke also expressed regret for not being able to show his children his native country and stated, "I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from royal duties:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their positions as senior working royals in 2020, two years after tying the knot.
They cited financial independence, personal and family well-being, differences with other Royals, and constant public and media scrutiny as reasons behind their shocking decision.