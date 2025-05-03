Royal

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return

The ‘Spare’ author questioned his father, King Charles, and the Royal Family if they ‘do not want to keep us safe’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return


While expressing his desire to “reconcile” with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, Prince Harry levelled yet another allegation against the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, after losing his appeal to challenge UK government’s decision to downgrade his and his family’s security, gave a bombshell interview to BBC on Friday, May 2, 2025.

During the interview, the father of two accused the British Monarch and the Royal Family of using security cut as a way to “force” him to return to the UK after he and Meghan Markle resigned from their royal duties.

He alleged that everyone in the Royal Household knew that he and his family were being put at risk in 2020, yet they chose to take the cruel step of doing so just to coerce his comeback.

"Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realise that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?” questioned Harry.

The estranged Prince continued, "Whether you're the government, the Royal Household, whether you're my dad, my family - despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

In the interview, the Duke also expressed regret for not being able to show his children his native country and stated, "I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from royal duties:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their positions as senior working royals in 2020, two years after tying the knot.

They cited financial independence, personal and family well-being, differences with other Royals, and constant public and media scrutiny as reasons behind their shocking decision.

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity

5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

'Another Simple Favor' creator Paul Feig teases exciting sequel update

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala

Late actress Anna Nicole Smith honored by daughter at Barnstable Brown Gala
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Prince Harry slammed for ‘stealing’ niece Princess Charlotte’s ‘thunder’
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Prince Harry under fire for making cold remarks about King Charles' health
Prince Harry under fire for making cold remarks about King Charles' health
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more