Princess Eugenie speaks out after Prince Harry’s sensational BBC interview

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence after her “close” cousin, Prince Harry’s bombshell interview to BBC.
Just a day after the Duke of Sussex publicly opened up about his feelings and emotions in a rare interview, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew turned to her Instagram account to ring in her beloved husband, Jack Brooksbank’s 39th birthday.
In the post, Eugenie shared a gallery of adorable photos and also penned a heartfelt note for the British executive.
Wishing her darling husband a very happy birthday, the Princess captioned, “Happy Birthday to my hero. Gosh it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows. Best Dada ever and the best memories with so many more to come.”
In the carousel, the mother of two posted loved-up photos of Jack with herself and their adorable two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.
She also shared a throwback photo with the British executive which appeared to be from their early years of dating.
This post by Princess Eugenie comes after Prince Harry lost his appeal against Home Office in which he demanded taxpayer-funded security.
After the Court of Appeal’s ruling, the Duke gave a bombshell interview to BBC in which he expressed his desire to “reconcile” with the Royal Family, while simultaneously bombarding them with several allegations.
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s bond:
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are known for their great understanding and friendly bond since the beginning.
Recently, a source told PEOPLE that despite all the tensions between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family, Harry remains close to Eugenie, adding, “They always have and always will be.”