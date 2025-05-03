Prince Harry under fire for making cold remarks about King Charles' health  

Prince Harry was recently slammed by Royal commentator Jennie Bond for using harsh words about his father, King Charles' deteriorating health in a new shocking BBC interview.
Shortly after facing the brutal defeat in his years-long court battle over security issues in the UK, on Friday, May 2, the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to BBC.
In the latest in-depth interview, Harry made plenty of shocking statements about his estranged relationship with the British Royal Family.
During the conversation, at one point, Meghan Markle's husband used harsh words about his father's health, which sparked rage among fans and well-wishers.
GB News reported that the royal commentator, Jennie Bond, slammed the father-of-two for "speculating" about the monarch's health issues.
Prince Harry used cold remarks for King Charles
Jennie criticized the duke for saying, he "didn’t know how long his father had to live."
The formal royal commentator noted, "If he's not speaking to his father and hasn't for some time, he's probably not in a position to know much more than we do."
"I don't think we should be speculating about the King's health when he's told us as much as he wants to," Jennie added.
He also claimed that Harry made such comments deliberately as he planned a conspiracy against his father.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's estranged relationship with King Charles
For those unaware, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been dealing with estrangement from King Charles since they moved to the USA in 2020, after stripping down from their senior royal titles.