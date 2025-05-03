Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training

Princess Leonor shared a warm reunion with her mom, Queen Letizia, after spending nearly four months apart.
The Royal Family of Spain took to its official Instagram handle on Saturday, May 3, to share a major update about the Princess of Asturias, reporting that Leonor had a heartfelt meetup with her beloved mother in the morning.
“The training ship ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano,’ on which the Princess of Asturias is continuing her military training, arrived this morning at the port of Panama City,” they shared.
In the caption, the Royals continued, “Upon arrival at the dock, both the Princess of Asturias and her companions were warmly welcomed by the Queen and some of her family members.”
Accompanying the statement was a carousel of heartwarming photographs, featuring the young Princess radiating charm in her navy uniform as she had a touching reunion with Queen Letizia.
In the opening image of the gallery, the Queen Consort of Spain was seen sweetly embracing her daughter, while the heir apparent to the Spanish throne gazed at her mother with a beaming smile.
The touching meetup of Queen Letizia and Leonor comes nearly four months after the Princess kicked off her naval training this January.
Princess Leonor begins naval training:
The Princess of Asturias embarked on her naval training on the XCVII Instructional Cruise of the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano on January 11, 2025.