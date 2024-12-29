Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’

American actress and model Paris Berelc becomes beautifully honest about herself in her heartwarming birthday post.
Alexa & Katie star who is celebrating her 26th birthday on December 29, 2024, pens an emotional reflection note on her big day.
The Thundermans actress talking to her younger self said, “Hey baby P, it’s our birthday. I feel like I never recognise all of our dreams that have come true so far... like moving to Los Angeles, our first job being a Disney show, and buying our dream car (a jeep, of course).”
“I think you manifested that by constantly singing and acting out scenes in the mirror and playing with our toy jeep and giant Mickey and Minnie stuffed animals. I’m excited for everything we’re going to achieve this year. Happy birthday to us,” she further wrote on her Instagram.
Lab Rats: Elite Force actress also shared some cute clicks from her childhood, including her pictures with the “toy jeep and giant” stuffed Mickey Mouse.
Berelc’s heartwarming post made her fans emotional, who also came forward and showed their love on her social media post.
A user wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You have grown into an amazing & strong woman. Enjoy your day,” while another added, “The baby jeep I’m crying.”
“Omigawd cutest Bebe!!” the third one gushed.
A fan penned, “Happy birthday, beautiful P! Hope you have a wonderful day and year ahead. You deserve all the happiness in the world! So proud of you and excited to see all you accomplish in the future.”