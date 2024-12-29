Entertainment

Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’

‘Mighty Med’ star gets candid about her 26-year journey in a heartfelt reflection post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’

American actress and model Paris Berelc becomes beautifully honest about herself in her heartwarming birthday post.

Alexa & Katie star who is celebrating her 26th birthday on December 29, 2024, pens an emotional reflection note on her big day.

The Thundermans actress talking to her younger self said, “Hey baby P, it’s our birthday. I feel like I never recognise all of our dreams that have come true so far... like moving to Los Angeles, our first job being a Disney show, and buying our dream car (a jeep, of course).”

“I think you manifested that by constantly singing and acting out scenes in the mirror and playing with our toy jeep and giant Mickey and Minnie stuffed animals. I’m excited for everything we’re going to achieve this year. Happy birthday to us,” she further wrote on her Instagram.


Lab Rats: Elite Force actress also shared some cute clicks from her childhood, including her pictures with the “toy jeep and giant” stuffed Mickey Mouse.

Berelc’s heartwarming post made her fans emotional, who also came forward and showed their love on her social media post.

A user wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You have grown into an amazing & strong woman. Enjoy your day,” while another added, “The baby jeep I’m crying.”

“Omigawd cutest Bebe!!” the third one gushed.

A fan penned, “Happy birthday, beautiful P! Hope you have a wonderful day and year ahead. You deserve all the happiness in the world! So proud of you and excited to see all you accomplish in the future.”

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare

Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort

Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death

Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with ‘Yellowstone’ costar
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with ‘Yellowstone’ costar
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Demi Moore plays in snow with granddaughter Lou: Watch
Demi Moore plays in snow with granddaughter Lou: Watch
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98