Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death

Former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina from a tragic fall in October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 30, 2024
Liam Payne’s death inquiry came close to an end.

During the investigation of the Midnight singer’s death in Argentina, several people were under a microscope for their involvement, direct or indirect, in the tragic incident.

A source close to the investigation of the case has shared over the weekend that five people have been charged with the connection in murder by a judge, reported by TMZ

Among which, Liam’s close friend Roger Nores, whom prosecutors wanted to charge with abandonment, has been charged with negligent homicide.

Roger left his friend alone at CasaSur Palermo hotel before his eventual fall to death, despite knowing that the English crooner was in a state of danger for himself with all the alcohol and drugs abuse.

It has also been revealed that Roger is facing a travelling ban which prohibits him from leaving Argentina.

Furthermore, two hotel staff members, Braian Paiz, a waiter and Ezequiel Pereyra are facing charges for supplying narcotics to the Teardrops singer for payment.

Braian has previously acknowledged that he did drugs with the 31-year-old but didn’t sell him any.

Along with them hotel managers Esteban Grassi and Gilda Martín are facing charges for manslaughter, all five of them have been ordered by court to make an appearance.

For the unversed, Liam Payne lost his life in a fall from a balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel, Buenos Aires on October 16 after being intoxicated all day.

