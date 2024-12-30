Heat-Rockets Brawl: NBA world reacts to mid-match ‘physical’ fight

A “physical fight” between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat players turned the match chaotic.
According to Athlon Sports, a heated clash between Heat and Rocket players on Sunday, December 29, 2024, turned into a physical fight, leading to the ejection of seven individuals.
The drama began in the last 47 seconds of the match when Rockets player Fred VanVleet tried to call a timeout while inbounding the ball.
He got frustrated and argued with the referee when Marc Davis called a five-second violation, after which he was thrown out of the game.
Moments later, tension erupted between Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro, and the Rockets' forward brought the Heat's guard to the ground, sparking a brawl between both of the teams, leading to the ejections of Thompson, Jalen Green, Herro, and Terry Rozier, along with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan.
NBA fans react to the fight and criticise players for their behaviour.
A user wrote, “They’re basketball players, not gangsters.”
“Typical Heat player who thinks he’s hard but doesn’t want the smoke,” another commented.
The third one penned, “Herro did absolutely nothing but hide behind security.”
Furthermore, the Heat narrowly won the game 104-100, but it is expected that the league officials will issue suspensions and fines for the individuals involved in the fight in the coming days.