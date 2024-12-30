Royal

Sarah Ferguson, daughters Beatrice, Eugenie to join Strictly Come Dancing?

Sarah Ferguson made a cameo in a 1998 episode of 'Friends' titled The One With Ross's Wedding

  • December 30, 2024


Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker has suggested that three members of the Royal Family could potentially join the popular BBC dance competition.

Walker, a Channel 5 presenter who competed in the 19th season of Strictly, revealed that he had a conversation with one of the royals just six weeks ago.

He further claimed that the Royals are avid viewers of the show and even named the three family members he thinks would be most likely to take to the dancefloor, as per Mail.

"I spoke to her about six weeks ago, and [the royals] all watch it. Fergie is probably the one [who would do it], or maybe one of her daughters, but so much time is required,” Dan said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, declined an offer to join the 20th series.

Srarah is a familiar face on television as she appeared on ITV's This Morning, and also made a cameo in a 1998 episode of Friends titled The One With Ross's Wedding.

Additionally, Strictly professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has revealed that Princess Anne "wants to go on the show" and that another member "knew everything".

