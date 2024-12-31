Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long tradition to overshadow Princess Kate's milestone birthdays every year.
According to Royal commentator Jennie Bond, Kate Middleton's big day was spoiled in the past years due to the Duke and Duchess od Sussex’ shocking moves.
In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties a day prior to Kate’s birthday, which taken the world by storm.
While, last year Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which released on January 10, 2023, also cast a shadow over her celebrations.
In 2024, the Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer and the rest of the year became an exceptionally difficult and emotional journey for her.
Now, Princess Kate is all set to mark her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2025.
"I’m sure Catherine’s new perspective on everything will include her own birthday,” Bond told Ok! Magazine.
The royal expert continued, "This birthday is going to be memorable in so many ways – it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family.”
"Every day must now be extra precious for the Princess, and every birthday a cause for grateful celebration,” Bond added.
Kate Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, England.