Royal

Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ruin Princess Kate's milestone event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long tradition to overshadow Princess Kate's milestone birthdays every year.

According to Royal commentator Jennie Bond, Kate Middleton's big day was spoiled in the past years due to the Duke and Duchess od Sussex’ shocking moves.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties a day prior to Kate’s birthday, which taken the world by storm.

While, last year Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which released on January 10, 2023, also cast a shadow over her celebrations.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer and the rest of the year became an exceptionally difficult and emotional journey for her.

Now, Princess Kate is all set to mark her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2025.

"I’m sure Catherine’s new perspective on everything will include her own birthday,” Bond told Ok! Magazine.

The royal expert continued, "This birthday is going to be memorable in so many ways – it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family.”

"Every day must now be extra precious for the Princess, and every birthday a cause for grateful celebration,” Bond added.

Kate Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, England.

Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery

Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery
Jennifer Lopez erases Ben Affleck’s chapter in her life with jaw-dropping move

Jennifer Lopez erases Ben Affleck’s chapter in her life with jaw-dropping move
Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday

Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content

UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery
Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery
Prince William, Kate stop George, Charlotte, Louis from receiving certain public gifts?
Prince William, Kate stop George, Charlotte, Louis from receiving certain public gifts?
Here's what inside Sophie, Prince Edward's jaw-dropping £30m mansion
Here's what inside Sophie, Prince Edward's jaw-dropping £30m mansion
Sarah Ferguson, daughters Beatrice, Eugenie to join 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Sarah Ferguson, daughters Beatrice, Eugenie to join 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare kids for monarchy?
Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare kids for monarchy?
King Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan share sweet wish ahead of New Year 2025
King Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan share sweet wish ahead of New Year 2025
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations