King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service

The British royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, post exclusive glimpses into VE Day Service

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
After leading the VE Day service, King Charles and Queen Camilla have penned a touching message.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Thursday, May 8, the Monarch and Queen Consort shared exclusive glimpses into the Victory in Europe Day service along with a poignant note.

In their moving message, the Royal Couple penned, "We will remember them."

The caption continued to read, "The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, attended today's Service at Westminster Abbey to recognise the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate the sacrifice of the Second World War generation. #VEDay80."

Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photographs featuring heartwarming moments from the service.

The collection opened with a photo of Charles and Camilla paying tribute to the World War II martyrs as they led the ceremony.

It also featured the attendees reading passages from the Bible, the King meeting war veterans, and Prince William joining Charles at the poignant event.

Several members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie, also laid bouquets of flowers as they remembered the sacrifices of the dead and honored them.

Victory in Europe Day:

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day.

The day is marked annually on May 8 and celebrates the end of Second World War.

