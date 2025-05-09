Queen Margrethe pulls out of public appearance citing health concerns

Former Danish monarch Queen Margrethe was unable to attend a scheduled public appearance after falling ill, the Royal House confirmed.
On Thursday, the former Danish Queen, who abdicated her throne in January 2024 for her son Frederik who now reigns as king, was scheduled to attend the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup.
The event was organized to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the foundation, which provides welfare services across Denmark, including running hospices, palliative care centres and daycare for childcare.
According to Danish publication Billed-Bladet reports, the calendar of the northern European nation's royal family now marked her appearance as “cancelled.”
It was announced through official sources that Margrethe had fallen ill, with no additional information released.
On last Sunday, Queen Margrethe was last seen in public along with other Danish royals at Ryvangen Memorial Park in Copenhagen.
They had gathered for an event marking 80 years since Denmark’s liberation from German occupation at the end of World War Two.
Notably, since 2023 Margrethe was seen using the aid of a cane to walk, which she had required the use of following she underwent major back surgery.
Queen Margrethe birthday:
Her absence was noted a month after she celebrated her landmark 85th birthday on April 16.
She celebrated her birthday with King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children, 19-year-old Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 18, and their youngest twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14.
Queen’s other son Prince Joachim and his children, Count Nikolai and Count Felix was also there to celebrate the family event.
Margrethe’s sisters Princess Benedikte, 80, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, 78, were also pictured at the event.