Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunite for family Christmas celebration

Jennifer Garner and her former husband Ben Affleck have reportedly spent quality time together to celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas.
As per PEOPLE magazine a source shared that the Alias star and the Gone Girl actor celebrated the holidays as a family with kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” the source said, adding, “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."
Notably, Garner and Affleck made back to back outings after the Batman star and ex Jennifer Lopez August parted ways in August 2024.
The recent report came after the Family Switch star and Argo director were spotted together while picking up bagels in the morning of December 7.
They reportedly had breakfast together before heading back to Affleck’s home.
Previously, on Thanksgiving day the pair made outing together as the former couple volunteering with their three children at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.
“They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family,” a source told the outlet at the time.
For the unversed, Garner and Affleck parted ways in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage.