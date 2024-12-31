Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunite for family Christmas celebration

The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor celebrated the holidays as a family on Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunite for family Christmas celebration
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunite for family Christmas celebration

Jennifer Garner and her former husband Ben Affleck have reportedly spent quality time together to celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas.

As per PEOPLE magazine a source shared that the Alias star and the Gone Girl actor celebrated the holidays as a family with kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” the source said, adding, “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

Notably, Garner and Affleck made back to back outings after the Batman star and ex Jennifer Lopez August parted ways in August 2024.

The recent report came after the Family Switch star and Argo director were spotted together while picking up bagels in the morning of December 7.

They reportedly had breakfast together before heading back to Affleck’s home.

Previously, on Thanksgiving day the pair made outing together as the former couple volunteering with their three children at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

“They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family,” a source told the outlet at the time.

For the unversed, Garner and Affleck parted ways in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss

Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case

Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case
Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?
Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case
Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case
Rachel Zegler steps forward to clear romance rumours with Kit Connor
Rachel Zegler steps forward to clear romance rumours with Kit Connor
Jay-Z's legal rep breaks silence on rape accuser's new accusations
Jay-Z's legal rep breaks silence on rape accuser's new accusations
Rihanna mocked for ‘horrible’ karaoke performance amid retirement rumours
Rihanna mocked for ‘horrible’ karaoke performance amid retirement rumours
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalize divorce after 8-year legal battle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalize divorce after 8-year legal battle
Kylie Jenner's beau Timothée Chalamet becomes ‘part of’ Kardashian family
Kylie Jenner's beau Timothée Chalamet becomes ‘part of’ Kardashian family
Jennifer Lopez erases Ben Affleck’s chapter from her life with jaw-dropping move
Jennifer Lopez erases Ben Affleck’s chapter from her life with jaw-dropping move
Taylor Swift moving to Nashville to 'start family' with Travis kelce?
Taylor Swift moving to Nashville to 'start family' with Travis kelce?
Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?