Kubra Khan, Azaan Sami leave fan spellbound in ‘Meri Tanhai’

  by Web Desk
  |
  • December 31, 2024
Kubra Khan and Azaan Sami Khan had left fans on the edge of seat after the release of Meri Tanhai first episode.

The recently hit drama follows the story of two people who start odyssey of love, heartbreak, and unresolved issues from their pasts.

Meri Tanhai cast consist of Kubra, Azaan, Syed Jibran , Armeena Rana Khan, Ameema Saleem, Uzma Hassan, Hassan Niazi, Javed Shaikh, Zainab Qayoom, Saleem Sheikh, Uzma Beg, Sharmeen Kashif and Maham

Shortly after the first episode was released, fans could not help but swoon over new on-screen couple.

A fan wrote under the episode released on YouTube, “Everything aside, Azaan always doing OST's of his dramas is permanent and always on point. I still can't get over ISHQ E LAA and the OST Ibaadat. Both of the OSTs were so good.”

Another commented, “Amazing start! Azaan as khizar amazing character supporting cast all are amazing. Overall cinematography, locations, lighting, colour greeding, shots, makeup, customes, frames, music background sounds musics all are amazing.”

“So high profile cast . Javaid Sheikh.saleem sheikh.azan sami.kubra khan and above all armeena khan after a long time,” the third gushed over the cast.

On the work front, Kubra starred in Noor Jahan.

