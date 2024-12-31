Sabrina Carpenter announces new venture amid Short n' Sweet tour success

Sabrina Carpenter has made a huge announcement about a new venture amid the success of Short n' Sweet tour.
On Monday night, the Please Please Please crooner revealed that she will be releasing Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso soon.
Sabrina posted a video clip and penned, “What’s not to love? Introducing Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. Coming”
In the viral clip, she was wearing a dazzling hot pink colour gown with a fur coat.
Shortly after the A Nonsense Christmas singer announced the new venture, her fans swarmed the comment section to express their excitement.
A fan commented, “Girlll I cannot wait to try them all and taste the magic!, please release it before valentine. Sabrina approved, no doubt"
Another wrote, "Just saw the announcement and I'm FREAKING OUT!!! Sabrina, your music is my fave and now I get to enjoy your drink?! #SavageDrink"
“HONEY, YOU'RE MAKING MY DREAMS COME TRUE!!! Can't wait to try this special drink and taste the magic! #Sabrinacarpenterdrink," a third noted.
On the work front, she ruled the Billboard U.K. Singles Chart with her latest banger Taste.