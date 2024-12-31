Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal mark 2 years of engagement with thrilling adventure

Trending

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in Mumbai

  December 31, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating 2 years of engagement!

The newly-wed couple marked their two-year engagement anniversary with a skydiving, and the video of their thrilling adventure has left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Heeramandi actress shared a video which showed them jumping out of a plane and taking in the breathtaking views

The clip also featured a humorous moment where Sonakshi and Zaheer played rock, paper, scissors mid-air.

"On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged… 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!!," she wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi went on to express, "Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note… cant wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!!"

"Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best," she added.


The post was met with excitement and admiration from their fans, friends and fellow celebrities.

Sonakshi's Heeramandi costar Manisha Koirala penned, "wooooohoooo you guys hv fulfilled my dream of skydiving!!!! Way to go!!!!!!"

While Huma Qureshi added, "Can’t believe u made her do it."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in Mumbai.

