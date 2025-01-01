Trending

Hania Aamir celebrates year of blessings, shares journey on CNN's NYE special

The 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star expressed her gratitude for the journey and the recognition she earned in 2024

  January 01, 2025
Hania Aamir has reflected on a year of blessings and personal growth, expressing gratitude for the journey and the recognition she earned.

While conversing with CNN's NYE Live Special with Will Ripley, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star recounted the blessing of an incredible year.

She shared the snippet of her discussion along with the caption, “Reflecting on an incredible year filled with blessings and growth. Grateful to share my journey on CNN’s NYE Live Special with @willripleycnn and to everyone who’s been a part of this beautiful ride. Here’s to more love, more lessons, and even more magic in 2025!”


In her interview she was asked what she was most grateful for in 2024, to which she responded that she felt gratitude over the enormous amount of love she received.

Hania also expressed her excitement on her debut performance in the Netflix series, sharing that it’s been an “absolute honor to work with experienced people” in her upcoming OTT series.

During her conversation, the Mere Humsafar starlet also talked about the pressure she faced for representing Gen-Z.

Hania said, “I did not take too much pressure, i just tried to be myself, and whatever comes in my way I just tried to do things with as much as honesty.”

Moreover, she also emphasized on the cross border relationship with India, saying that “we are distant cousins and we are similar in so many ways,” adding that she’d look forward to collaborating with them.

Concluding her discussion she sent a special new year message to her fans, noting, “I wished them a lot of love, health and success, and I just hope that they lead the New Year with a lot of authenticity.”

To note, Hania Aamir made rounds with her acting skill in a drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring alongside Fahad Mustafa.

