Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood filmmakers for industry’s lack of ‘brains’

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap started his film journey by co-writing crime drama 'Satya' in 1998

  January 01, 2025
Anurag Kashyap didn’t hold back while criticising Bollywood.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, The Gangs of Wasseypur director expressed how the Bollywood industry is not willing to take risks anymore.

While taking a sharp dig at Bollywood filmmakers, Anurag noted, “They don’t understand anything. They can’t even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don’t have the brains to make a film.”

Admiring Pushpa director Sukumar, and Telugu movie industry he added, “Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empowers them to make films.”

The Bombay Velvet director blasted the God-like ego of Bollywood directors where they set focus on creating a universe instead of just trying to understand the one they live in.

Anurag also went on to talk about his unreleased films that just never made it to cinema for no apparent reason, as per the Black Friday director five of his films are yet to be released.

Among those films is Kennedy, a film that received several praises at the Cannes Film Festival but didn’t make it to cinema, he shared that “I’ve detached myself from Kennedy”, he added, “I will not let anything pull me down again in life.”

It is pertinent to note that Anurag Kashyap didn’t direct any movie after Kennedy (2023) but has appeared on screen including Viduthalai Part 2, Leo and Maharaja.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule, a Telugu film starring Allu Arjun has earned INR 1760 crore worldwide and is the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever, while still screening in theatres.

