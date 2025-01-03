Kartik Aaryan celebrates Murlikant Petkar's Prestigious Arjuna award win

Trending

Kartik Aaryan plays para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar in the biographical film 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan has expressed his joy and admiration for para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, who has been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award (Lifetime) by the Sports Ministry.

The Shehzada actor, who plays Petkar in the biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion, took to his Instagram account to congratulate the Paralympic gold medalist.

“Huge Huge Huge Congratulations to Sri Murlikant Petkar Ji,” he wrote in the caption.

Kartik further added, “Our film, #ChanduChampion begins with the scene of you fighting for the Arjuna Award and now seeing you getting the biggest sports honor of the country… the journey feels complete. Your win feels personal Sir.”

“Congratulations to the real Champion! Words cannot amply express this emotion. You are finally getting your due and we are all so proud of you Sir,” he added.

Besides Kartik, the director of the film, Kabir Khan also shared his happiness about Petkar's recognition.

"I am just really, really happy that this is happening with Murlikant Petkar... He kinda felt let down by the country, and I'm so glad that after over 50 years he's getting that recognition which he deserved," Khan said in an interview with AN.

Chandu Champion, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and released on June 14, 2024, tells the story of Murlikant Rajaram Petkar’s life and his achievements.

