Prince William, Prince Harry 'reunion' expected very soon: Details inside

The warring Royal brothers Prince William and Harry are set to give ailing father King Charles a sigh of relief in 2025.
Harry and William, who are believed to be not on talking terms since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 might have been predicted to reunite and come to face to face in a delightful reunion this year, as per a self-proclaimed pyschic.
A psychic named Nicola Aujula who also predicted 2019's pandemic COVID, has made some exciting revelations about royal family's future after a long year of illness and challenges.
As reported by Mirror, the 38-year-old claims that this year will likely to bring positivity, ending feud between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.
"Prince William and Harry will reconcile and meet face-to-face, and there will be images of this in the press," Nicola told the outlet.
She further shared what 2025 has in store for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
"Meghan will have a successful year doing a TV show or podcast and will focus on family ties," she said.
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William has their last alleged conversation at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry after leaving the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan made public criticisms of his family, notably in his autobiography Spare and the Netflix documentary series with Meghan Markle.