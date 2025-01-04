Entertainment

Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in 2019 after spending five years together as a happy couple

  January 04, 2025
Angelina Jolie made her first public appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival after finalising a messy legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star flashed a bright smile as she made a grand entrance at the star-studded event on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Jolie attended the festival to promote her Oscar-buzzing biopic film, Maria

For the starry night, the mother-of-six wore a black silk gown, which she paired with matching heels.

Her golden tresses did the talking as she left them cascading down her shoulders.

As reported by Mail Online, the Salt actress was also honoured with a special accolade in the category of Desert Palm Achievement for Best Actress.

Jolie received the award for her remarkable performance in the musical-drama movie.

Her red carpet appearance came shortly after she settled legal matters with ex-husband Pitt following years long messy battle.

The 49-year-old philanthropist initially filed for divorce from her former partner in 2019, after an alleged incident occurred on a private jet.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also parents to their six children, including Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

