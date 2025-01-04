Trending

Karan Aujla addresses uncomfortable encounter with fan in London

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla achieved new heights with his song 'Tauba Tauba' for Vicky Kaushal’s film 'Bad Newz'

  • January 04, 2025
Karan Aujla break silence on uncomfortable incident involving a fan in London
Karan Aujla experienced the shocking side of popularity during his recent London concert. 

On Friday, the Winning Speech singer, who became mainstream artist after Tauba Tauba, shared his thoughts on a video that went viral some weeks ago where a fan threw a shoe at him during performance.

Opening up on the unexpected incident, Karan told NDTV that he believes in treating his fans with respect as they are the reason he is here.

He went on to share how the trend of throwing objects on stage is "not in our culture" and is not the way to show appreciation.

The Nothing Lasts rapper further noted, "As artists, we put our heart and soul into every performance and we want to create memories. It’s not just me – any artist deserves basic respect when they’re performing."

While talking about his fans, the 27-year-old highlighted the love they have for him, and how they showcase that in respectable way.

Karan concluded the unfortunate topic with appreciation for his fans, noting, "They sing along, they dance, they enjoy the music – that’s what matters."

On work front, Karan Aujla is on his India tour, It Was All A Dream, which started on December 7 in Chandigarh and the finale show will be held in Hyderabad on January 5.

