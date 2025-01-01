Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed

Duchess Sophie surely knows how to maintain “drama-free” presence amid all the royal politics!
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, who has never made headlines for any controversy, and is among the most trusted royals, has a surprising diplomatic approach that she uses to maintain her drama-free presence in the Royal Family.
Katie Nicholl, a royal commentator, in an interview with OK! stated, “Sophie is a very popular member of the family because she's easy-going, there's never any drama, and she just gets on with the job, quietly and diligently."
The Duchess’ diplomatic approach has even earned her the title of “bridge between generations” within the Royal Family, as she has a talent for connecting with both younger and older members of the family.
While Nicholl told the outlet that Sophie played a significant role in William and Harry’s feud, she also revealed how the duchess maintained to keep her name away from the rift.
Explaining the Duchess of Edinburgh’s role in the rift, the commentator noted, "Sophie was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind the scenes, and rumour has it she played a bit of a peacekeeper.”
However, while revealing Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid the politics, Nicholl stated, "That's partly why she has been so successful in the family, because she's never got overly involved in all the internal politics.”
This could be why the Duchess was also against the decision to share home with disgraced Prince Andrew amid his spy scandal.