Novak Djokovic eyes 100th ATP title after advancing to Brisbane quarterfinals

Djokovic will compete against an American player, Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International tennis tournament on Thursday, January 2.

As per BBC Sports, by defeating Gael Monfils with a score of 6-3, 6-3, he continues to pursue his goal of earning his 100th ATP career title.

The Serbian tennis star successfully broke his opponent’s serve on his only opportunity in the first set.

This gave him a strong lead of 4-1, and he went on to win the set in just 36 minutes.

Monfils, on the other hand, made an error by missing an easy forehand shot while serving a score of 1-1 in the second set.

Djokovic will compete against an American player, Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Opelka reached his place in this round by defeating an Italian player, Matteo Arnaldi in a close match that ended with two tie-break sets, 7-6 (11-9) and 7-6 (7-4).

This upcoming match will be the first time Djokovic and Opelka face each other in a tennis match.

"Opelka has been injured and he struggled a lot for a couple of years," said Djokovic.

The 37-year-old added, “My gosh, I'm going to have to probably step back a few steps for that first serve."

In addition to this, Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament after losing their second-round doubles match to the top-seeded pair, Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus on Wednesday, January 1.

