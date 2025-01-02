Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary host first new year's gala dinner as reigning monarchs

Denmark's King Frederik X ascended the throne, succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe II, in January 2024

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 02, 2025
Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen hosted a dazzling New Year's Gala Dinner!

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark welcomed government officials and representatives for the night of celebration on Wednesday.

It marked the first time that the royal couple have hosted the gala dinner banquet since King Frederik's accession to the throne in January 2024.

For the gala dinner, Queen Mary slipped into an opulent forest green velvet gown with elegant lace sleeves.

She elevated her outfit with an elegant emerald and diamond tiara and some matching drop earrings.

Meanwhile, King Frederik looked dapper as always in military dress. The couple displayed their honours, including the Order of the Elephant on chains.

PHOTO: Getty
PHOTO: Getty

The royal couple was joined by their eldest son Crown Prince Christian who recently returned home from East Africa after three months.

Moreover, Princess Benedikte, and the Danish King's brother Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie were also in attendance.

The Danish royal family's New Year's celebration comes after a festive Christmas gathering at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, where they were joined by Queen Margrethe and their four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

