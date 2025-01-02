Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’

With Love, Meghan!
The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first glimpse of her new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on Netflix on January 15.
Meghan took to her newly launched Instagram account on Thursday to share the trailer of her upcoming series.
"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," she wrote in the caption.
The Suits actress further added, "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."
In the trailer, Meghan could be seen engaging in various activities, including cooking, collecting honey, and flower arranging, as well as hosting gatherings with friends and family.
"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," she says in the clip.
Meghan continues, "Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them."
The trailer also features Prince Harry cuddling up with the Duchess.
"We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy. Love is in the details," she says elsewhere in the clip.
According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan is an "inspiring series" that "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."
The release shared with PEOPLE further added, "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."
The 8-episode series features an all-star lineup of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends including her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer Delfina Blaquier, Mindy Kaling, wife of polo star Nacho Figueras, Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and more.
With Love, Meghan, directed by Michael Steed and helmed by showrunner Leah Hariton, is a collaboration between Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation, a division of Sony Pictures Television.