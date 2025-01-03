Sports

Aryna Sabalenka moves closer to 18th career title with Brisbane semifinal win

Aryna Sabalenka will now face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the next round

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Aryana Sabalenka moves closer to 18th career title with Brisbane semifinal win
Top tennis star Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the Brisbane International tennis tournament on Friday, January 3.

As per BBC Sports, by defeating Marie Bouzkova with scores of 6-3, 6-4, she continues to pursue her goal of earning her 18th career title.

Czech Republic's Bouzkova started the quarter-final match strong by winning Sabalenka’s serve in the first game.

However, Sabalenka quickly recovered and won the first set in 51 minutes. She then finished the second set in 53 minutes.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "It's always tough battles against Bouzkova and I had lost the last one [in Washington].”

The 26-year-old said, “I came into the match really focused and I'm happy I was able to put her under pressure and finish the match in straight sets.”

She added, “[Andreeva] is a great player. We recently played an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi where I got to know her better. She is also a great person and I am really looking forward to playing against her."

The tennis star will now face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

Andreeva won her previous match against Ons Jabeur, who was once ranked world number two. with a score of 6-4, 7-6(7-2).

