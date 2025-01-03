Neelam Muneer reveals husband as she shares romantic Nikah pictures

Trending

  • January 03, 2025
Neelam Muneer has finally tied the knot!

The Dil Mom ka Diya actress has shared pictures from her intimate Nikah ceremony, confirming her marriage to a mystery man.

In a joint Instagram post with her photographer Abdul Samad Zia, Neelam shared a carousel of romantic photos from her wedding shoot in Dubai, revealing husband’s face for the very first time.

“With this New Year, starting a 'new chapter' of their life, remember them in your prayers!” Abdul wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Neelam could be seen dressed in an elegant all white heavily embellished ensemble styled with heavy jewelry and beautiful glam makeup.

Meanwhile, her husband opted for a traditional Arab attire for their big day.

Although, Neelam didn't reveal her husband's identity, their sizzling chemistry was palpable in the photos.


A day earlier, she shared photos and videos from her intimate Mayoun ceremony where she was surrounded by her family and friends.

“So here it begins – Wanted an intimate Mayoun Night for myself! All the wedding festivities have just started,” Neelam Muneer wrote in the caption.

The wedding came a month after rumors circulated on social media suggesting that Neelam Muneer would tie the knot in the UAE in January. 

