Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive major news ahead of Netflix show release

Meghan Markle focuses on 'solo career', snubbing husband Prince Harry for the Netflix project

  • January 06, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had received a delightful news ahead of the most-awaited Netflix show release.

As per GB News, their California home has doubled in value since their purchase in 2020. As of now, the mansion is worth almost £23.3 million ($29.6 million).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito property has overtaken the California housing market.

Since the news about Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has broken out, their nine-bedroom mansion's value got increased by almost 110 percent.

Back in June 2020, the original price of the mansion was £11.1 million ($14.1 million).

The former actress’ new venture has affected the prices of their properties.

A royal Darren Stanton spoke on the behalf of Betfair Casino, and noted that this new project marks the "beginning of a new era" for the Duchess of Sussex.

He added, "Harry is not in this really in any way. It’s clearly her solo project. She comes across extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot. She’s making her focus very clear, which is doing projects on a solo basis."

Notably, With Love, Meghan, which will launch on Netflix on January 15.

