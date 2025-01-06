Royal

Princess Kate to join Prince William in first 'foreign royal tour’ of 2025

Prince William plans a short trip to Oman in 2025 with Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery

Princess Kate has seemingly planned to join Prince William for his upcoming royal tour after finishing her chemotherapy.

Last year, the Princess of Wales got diagnosed with cancer and took a break from royal duties.

However, in September 2024, the future Queen completed chemotherapy and started making royal appearances.

A source got candid about the Waleses’ upcoming royal trip with English.

Kate Middleton has "no plans—yet—for any full-scale foreign royal tour," she "may join her husband on one short trip, should she feel up to it.”

Their royal tour of 2025 will reportedly “be shorter two- or three-day visits” as "the Waleses will strive to not be away from home extensively.”

As per the reports, "Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good. But what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales."

Previously, William shared that he’s planning a trip to Oman during an engagement at the Royal Geographic Society.

According to TATLE, the Prince of Wales claimed, “We’re in the planning process.”

Notably, Prince William is planning a huge surprise for his wife Catherine’s 43rd birthday.

