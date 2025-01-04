Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit

Justin Baldoni filed a suit against 'NYT' for its article covering Blake Lively’s sexual assault lawsuit against him

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take a big decision amid rumours that Justin Baldoni is preparing a counter lawsuit against his It Ends With Us costar.

The couple have decided to keep a low-profile this award season by opting out of Golden Globe Awards, taking place on Sunday in L.A.

As reported by various outlets, the parents-of-four will not attend the studded event despite Ryan being nominated for his film Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was also confirmed that the Deadpool actor's co-star, Hugh Jackman will also be skipping this year’s awards.

The decision was made amid the ongoing legal battles between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Justin was first sued by the Gossip Girl actress on December 20 for sexual harassment and creating hostile environment on film's set.

However, the Five Feet Apart director has denied all the accusation and filed $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for its article dissecting Blake’s filling.

Earlier, Nikki Glaser who is hosting this year's Golden Globe shared with Yahoo that to avoid trouble or accidentally hurting anyone's feeling, she will not be joking about the whole Blake-Justin situation on stage.

A source close to the case has also revealed that Justin’s case against the Green Lantern actress will be filed “soon”, with Bryan Freedman, Justin's lawyer claiming that all the texts between the two will be made public.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper