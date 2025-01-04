Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take a big decision amid rumours that Justin Baldoni is preparing a counter lawsuit against his It Ends With Us costar.
The couple have decided to keep a low-profile this award season by opting out of Golden Globe Awards, taking place on Sunday in L.A.
As reported by various outlets, the parents-of-four will not attend the studded event despite Ryan being nominated for his film Deadpool & Wolverine.
It was also confirmed that the Deadpool actor's co-star, Hugh Jackman will also be skipping this year’s awards.
The decision was made amid the ongoing legal battles between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Justin was first sued by the Gossip Girl actress on December 20 for sexual harassment and creating hostile environment on film's set.
However, the Five Feet Apart director has denied all the accusation and filed $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for its article dissecting Blake’s filling.
Earlier, Nikki Glaser who is hosting this year's Golden Globe shared with Yahoo that to avoid trouble or accidentally hurting anyone's feeling, she will not be joking about the whole Blake-Justin situation on stage.
A source close to the case has also revealed that Justin’s case against the Green Lantern actress will be filed “soon”, with Bryan Freedman, Justin's lawyer claiming that all the texts between the two will be made public.