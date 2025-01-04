Hania Amir makes dazzling appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding

Trending

  Web Desk
  January 04, 2025
Hania Amir is turning heads with her show-stopping appearance at Yashma Gill’s sister’s wedding!

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starlet, on Friday, January 3, turned to her Instagram handle where she dropped a carousel of snaps, offering mesmerizing glimpses of her dazzling look for the event.

“Jasmine threw a party,” the actress caption.

The breathtaking snaps saw the actress dolled up in a traditional teal-and-silver colored shimmery lehenga choli. With her hair styled in wavy curls, Hania opted to go for minimal makeup just to enhance her gorgeous features.

To complement her dazzling look, the Mere Humsafar actress wore matching bangles and a red-colored beaded jewelry set that featured silver and teal details in the mid.

In the long string of images, Hania Amir looked effortlessly gorgeous and exuded nothing but elegance and cuteness as she posed to be photographed.

Her ardent fans, not missing the opportunity, swamped the comments with their love and admiration for the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress.

“What gorgeousness,” gushed a fan, while another praised, “Every colour suits hania.”

A third admired, “My prettiest Girl.”

In the wedding, Hania Amir also lighted up the stage with her killer dance moves. Grooving along with her were the bride’s sister Yashma Gill and actress Dananeer.

